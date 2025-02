Micah Alejado, above, passed for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the 2024 season finale to earn QB1 status entering spring ball. The freshman played in only four games last season and qualified to redshirt.

In a busy offseason, Hawaii football coach Tim Chang:

>> Promoted running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux to offensive coordinator, and offensive analyst Cade Socha to quarterbacks coach. Socha, 26, succeeds Dan Morrison, who retired after a 59-year coaching career.

“Cade is an old-fashioned, grinding coach,” Chang said. “He’s smart, a detailed guy who loves football. He relates with the players and coaches.” Quarterbacks Brayden Schager and Jake Farrell graduated, and John-Keawe Sagapolutele transferred to Portland State.

>> Invested in maintaining and reloading the defense.

“We like the scheme,” associate head coach Chris Brown said of the multiple-look, attacking style that defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman implemented last year. Modeled after the Baltimore Ravens’ defenses, the scheme relies on pass rushers, physical interior linemen, active linebackers and hard-hitting safeties. “Coach Thurman really harps on this defense becoming a players’ defense where they run it and make it their own,” Brown said.

>> Navigated the evolving recruiting process that involves the transfer portal and competitive name, image, likeness opportunities for players. With easing of transfer restrictions, recruits no longer sign binding letters of intent, instead inking scholarship agreements.

The Rainbow Warriors’ first of 15 spring practices is Monday at the Ching Complex. They will practice three times a week for five weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of the positions:

Quarterbacks

Micah Alejado enters spring ball as the No. 1 quarterback— and as a freshman again. Playing in only four games, Alejado gets to count 2024 as a redshirt year. As an injury replacement for Schager, Alejado threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the regular-season finale against New Mexico. He has not been intercepted since his junior year at Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. In the mashup of the run-and-shoot and run-pass options, Alejado’s quick release and accuracy blend with a scheme in which most plays have a snap-to-throw goal of 2.2 seconds or faster. Jarret “JJ” Nielsen graduated from high school early to enroll at UH this semester and play both football and baseball. “JJ has experience in this offense that’ll give him a mental edge,” Chang said. Luke Weaver, a junior college All-American, is a dual-skilled quarterback.

Receivers

The Warriors went into rebuild mode after seven of the top nine in receiving yards completed their eligibility or entered the transfer portal. The Warriors turned to the portal to sign Stanford’s Jackson Harris (23 mph in the “flying 10”) and Kentucky’s Brandon White (100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds at 2022 Ohio district track championships). Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, who initially committed to Utah two years ago, agreed to join the Warriors after completing his church mission in Japan in April. Carvalho was the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Offensive Player of the Year as a Kahuku High junior in 2021. Then slotback Nick Cenacle, who led the Warriors with 63 catches for 721 yards, withdrew from the portal. Dekel Crowdus, who averaged 25.3 yards per catch in his first UH season, also entered the portal but then decided to return to UH. Including slotback Pofele Ashlock, last year’s top three receivers are on the spring roster.

Running backs

Landon Sims, the leading returning rusher and accomplished backfield blocker, will not participate in contact drills while mending from an injury. “Landon is banged up, but he’ll be ready to rock and roll” this summer, Arceneaux said. “He’s a leader not just of our position group but the offense and the team.” Cam Barfield succeeds Tylan Hines, who transferred to Tarleton State, as the speed back. Christian Vaughn, David Cordero, Sitani Mikaele and Tryton Keli‘ikipi will get extensive work this spring. Sims, Barfield, Vaughn and Cordero did not fumble in 130 combined rushes last year.

Offensive line

Left tackle Ka‘ena Decambra’s transfer to Arizona, right tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo’s graduation, and left guard Zhen Sotelo’s injury will create opportunities on the O-line this spring. Dean Briski, who logged reps as a blocking tight end last season, and Christian Perry are the top contenders at tackle. James Milovale, who was in the right-tackle rotation, is a consideration as a guard. Ethan Spencer and Sergio Muasau can play both guard and center. Kuao Peihopa made the successful transition from defensive tackle to offensive guard.

Defensive line

The deepest positions — ends and pass rushers — will become more stacked if last season’s sack leader, Elijah Robinson, wins an appeal to compete as a plus-year player. Robinson, who participated in senior-night festivities in the season finale, remains on scholarship and is attending classes while his case is reviewed. Edge defender Jackie Johnson III’s best friend, Ka‘eo Akana, transferred from Utah to further boost the pass rush. In 18 games as a Roosevelt High sophomore and senior, Akana amassed 35.5 sacks. Johnson, who tied Robinson with five sacks last season, will be held out of spring drills while rehabbing an injury. Wynden Ho‘ohuli and Tariq Jones also are back as ends. Lesterlaisene Lagafuaina has drawn comparisons to former Warrior Travis LaBoy.

The line’s interior was thinned with Ezra Evaimalo’s retirement, Dion Washington’s transfer, and Daniel “Sauce” Williams and Anthony Sagapolutele completing their eligibility. Jamar Sekona, a USC transfer who drew interest from NFL scouts during road games, needs more recovery time from knee injuries. Aiden McComber and Josh Sagapolutele will receive extensive reps this spring. The UH coaches also are optimistic about D-line transfers Luther McCoy (Minnesota), De’Jon Benton (USC, New Mexico) and Qywn Williams (Ohio Dominican). McCoy and Benton are on campus; Williams joins in June.

Linebackers

In tribute to his position coach, mike linebacker Jamih Otis wore Brown’s No. 54 last season. This spring, Otis is switching to No. 11 in a step toward creating his own path. Not only has Otis led the linebackers in conditioning drills and player-run workouts, he also has become more vocal. Co-captain Logan Taylor, who is seeking a waiver to play this season, passed the inspirational-talk mantle to Otis. Jalen Smith, the will linebacker, is a triple threat as a quarterback hunter, run stopper and flat defender. Smith can power-clean 320 pounds, back-squat 600 pounds, and sprint a prorated 20.6 mph. He also is capable of a 38-inch vertical jump. Matteus Ioane, a 2024 Leilehua High graduate who delayed enrolling at UH until last month; Punahou alumnus Alika Cavaco-Amoy; and Junior Fiaui will get opportunities this spring. Tasi Tadio should be fully recovered from a knee injury this summer. Nickelback Elijah Palmer is an honorary member of the Lion’s Den — the collective nickname for the linebackers — because of his ability to step into the tackle box. “He’s not the biggest, tallest or fastest,” Brown said, “but he’s like a pitbull. He’s not afraid to scrap no matter how big that other dog is.”

Secondary

The defensive scheme requires a hard-hitting safety with range and toughness. Peter Manuma, Matagi Thompson and Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen fit the description. Manuma turned down transfer enticements to remain for his senior season. After transferring from UNLV two years ago, Mendiola-Jensen suffered a shoulder injury limiting him to three games in 2023. He rebounded to play in all 12 games last year. Safety Tim Malo, who led Brown University in tackles, transferred last month.

Cornerback Caleb “C-Bo” Brown is using an exemption that grants former junior college players an extra season. Brown, who will sit out contact drills while recovering from an injury, held targeted receivers to 55% completions last year. Cornerback Virdel Edwards II is fully healed from an injury that sidelined him all last season. In 2023, Edwards missed only one tackle. Cornerbacks Jaheim Wilson-Jones and Devyn King started games last year. The Warriors also added junior college cornerbacks Elijah Gipson, TJ Jones and Zavier Fairley.

Specialists

Kansei Matsuzawa is seeking to improve on his 75% field-goal accuracy (he made all 32 of his PAT kicks). TCU transfer Caleb Sempebwa is competing for kickoffs and point-scoring kicks. Lucas Borrow has petitioned for an exemption to extend his college career to this coming season. Borrow is the only punter on the roster. Jax Thompson, who transferred from TCU, is a candidate to replace long-snappers Solomon Landrum and Hunter Higham, both of whom entered the portal during the offseason.