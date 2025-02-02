Las Vegas Advisor: MGM Grand renovation to redo rooms, add suites

With an eye toward keeping up with expected developments at the south end of the Strip, MGM Resorts International has announced that all the rooms in MGM Grand’s main tower will be remodeled at a cost of $300 million. That’s 4,212 rooms, all of which opened with the resort in 1993. In addition, 111 suites will be added, Netflix Bites will open featuring food from hit Netflix shows, and Palm Tree Beach Club will replace Wet Republic. The first renovated rooms will be available on March 1, and they’ll all be online by the end of this year.

Top 100 nightclubs: In its annual list of the world’s top 100 nightclubs and dayclubs, nightlifeinternational.org selected eight clubs from Las Vegas, two of which are at MGM. Highest on the list was Omnia at Caesars Palace at No. 15, followed by Wet Republic at MGM (No. 21), Zouk at Resorts World (No. 22), Hakkasan at MGM (No. 27), Encore Beach Club at Encore (No. 31), Marquee at Cosmopolitan (No. 38), Drai’s at Cromwell (No. 42) and XS at Wynn (No. 48).

Bellagio exhibit: In celebration of the Year of the Snake, the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden has unveiled its new display featuring money trees, cherry blossoms, a tea ceremony, oversized umbrellas, a pagoda, dragons and a panda. The display that’s free to view is open 24 hours a day and will remain in place through March 1.

Strip teas: “Tea on the Strip,” a combination tea party and Las Vegas Strip tour, has launched. Fine teas and gourmet appetizers are served on a double-decker luxury coach during a 90-minute ride from the Sahara to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and back (with some detours). Prices start at $99. Get details at teaonthestrip.com.

Question: What’s the Vegas line on the Super Bowl?

Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs are -1.5 favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles. The total (combined points scored by both teams) is 49.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.