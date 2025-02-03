2 keiki struck by truck on Kauai, one in critical condition

Two keiki were injured, one critically, after being struck by a pickup truck while riding an e-bike on Kekaha Road on Kauai over the weekend.

Kauai police said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was reportedly heading westbound on Kakeha Road when he collided with the two keiki.

Paramedics transported the two to Wilcox Medical Center. Kauai police said the ages of the keiki could not be released at this time.

One was reported to be in stable condition while the other was flown to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Kalaheo man, was not injured.

Police closed Kekaha Road in both directions for about three hours for an on-scene investigation.

Police said speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.