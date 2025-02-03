3rd suspect arrested in death of man set on fire in Kalihi

A third person was arrested Sunday in connection with the killing of a man who was set on fire while he slept in a limousine in Kalihi on Dec. 27.

The 33-year-old man set ablaze died Jan 21.

The victim was identified today as Sider Johnson by the Department of the Medical Examiner. The cause and manner of Johnson’s death are still pending.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, the victim was sleeping in a black limousine in Kalihi while a second victim, a 30-year-old man, was standing outside.

Three suspects approached them and one of them pointed a gun at the 30-year-old and ordered him to get into the vehicle, according to police. The man refused and ran.

The same suspect threw an unknown liquid on the 33-year-old man and set him on fire, HPD said. The trio fled in a silver vehicle toward Ala Moana before police arrived.

During the course of the investigation, HPD said detectives interviewed witnesses, located and reviewed hours of surveillance, and examined evidence. Police found and recovered the car the trio allegedly used the night of the attack.

Kaui Lee Manners, 45, was arrested on Sand Island Access Road at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 8 by HPD Crime Reduction Unit officers for two outstanding contempt warrants and on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in the attack that left the victim in critical condition with severe burns. She has not been charged in connection with the case and was released on Jan. 10 pending investigation.

On Jan. 6, a 35-year-old suspect, Darryl Lee, was arrested in connection with the case at 9:51 p.m. by officers in the Sand Island area. He was released Jan. 8 pending investigation, according to police.

Manners and Lee were indicted by an Oahu grand jury Friday for murder in the second degree. Jordan Topinio, 36, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, officers of the District Five Crime Reduction Unit arrested Topinio. He is being held without bail.