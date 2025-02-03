Good Samaritans rescue unresponsive snorkeler at Turtle Bay

A 64-year-old woman who was snorkeling at Turtle Bay was pulled unresponsive from the waters this afternoon, according to first responders.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said good Samaritans pulled the unresponsive woman from the ocean to the right of Turtle Bay Resort just before 1:30 p.m. today. She was reportedly not breathing, and had no pulse.

A resort guest who identified herself as a nurse started CPR, and after several rounds, the woman regained a pulse and began breathing on her own.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support, and transported the woman to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The woman was said to be part of a tour group that stopped at the location to snorkel. No lifeguards are stationed at Turtle Bay.