High surf advisory in place for north shores of most isles

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of most islands, effective until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters are expecting surf up to 16 feet on the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island due to a north-northeast swell expected to peak this morning.

The impacts are moderate, and the public should be aware of strong, breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along east-facing shores, meanwhile, will remain small except for shorelines exposed to the north-northeast swell through Wednesday, forecasters said. Surf along south shores will remain tiny through the forecast period with mainly background energy.

A small craft advisory for most waters — from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island — also remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.