Honeymooner dies after being pulled from waters off Mokulua

A 35-year-old man pulled from waters off of the Mokulua islets in Kailua Saturday afternoon has died, police said.

The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.

HPD says the man was found unresponsive in ocean waters, but that attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced dead.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a call for an unresponsive snorkeler just after noon on Saturday.

Good Samaritans had brought the man to an islet’s shore and begun CPR.

Lifeguards transported the man by personal watercraft to the shoreline at Kailua Beach Park, where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He was said to have been in Kailua as part of a kayaking tour while on his honeymoon, and visiting Hawaii from out-of-state.