Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 3, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HPD: Man caught scattering screws on Makakilo roadway

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 1:27 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged this morning in connection with “three to four” years of community complaints about someone sabotaging a roadway in Makakilo by covering it with screws.

George D. Sado was arrested at 5:36 a.m. this morning on suspicion of “other crime” and charged with intentionally leaving glass on a highway.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the district eight Burglary/Theft Detail “conducted an operation in the area of Makakilo” after residents reported that someone was” intentionally putting screws on the roadway for the past three to four years.”

“The operation was conducted and a male was observed intentionally discarding screws on the roadway. The male was arrested without incident,” according to police.

Sado is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide