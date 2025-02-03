HPD: Man caught scattering screws on Makakilo roadway

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged this morning in connection with “three to four” years of community complaints about someone sabotaging a roadway in Makakilo by covering it with screws.

George D. Sado was arrested at 5:36 a.m. this morning on suspicion of “other crime” and charged with intentionally leaving glass on a highway.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the district eight Burglary/Theft Detail “conducted an operation in the area of Makakilo” after residents reported that someone was” intentionally putting screws on the roadway for the past three to four years.”

“The operation was conducted and a male was observed intentionally discarding screws on the roadway. The male was arrested without incident,” according to police.

Sado is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail.