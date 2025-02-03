Lava fountains over 250 feet high return to Kilauea volcano

Kilauea volcano resumed its latest eruption Monday, the eighth time that lava fountains have returned to the summit caldera in less than two months.

Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the latest episode of sustained lava fountaining began at 9:52 p.m. Monday. It was the eighth time that the on-again, off-again eruption has sent lava into Halemaumau since the current event started on Dec. 23.

“Episode 8 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began on Sunday evening, Feb. 2, which began to increase in intensity in the afternoon on Feb. 3 until 9:52 p.m., when sustained fountaining began,” HVO scientists said. “Fountains from the north vent have grown from 50 feet to over 250 feet high in an hour and are feeding multiple lava streams at 10:50 p.m. Active lava flows now cover approximately 15-20% of the crater floor.”

Each episode of Halemaumau lava fountaining since Dec. 23 has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days, geologists said.

Kilauea’s alert level / aviation color code remain at watch and orange, and all recent activity is within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.