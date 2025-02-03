Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 46, arrested after Chinatown stabbing

By Star-Advertiser staff

A 46-year-old man was arrested early today in Chinatown after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument, according to Honolulu police.

The altercation happened around 12:20 a.m. when a dispute between the suspect and a 37-year-old man escalated into violence. Police said the suspect used “a dangerous instrument” to stab the victim before fleeing.

Officers located and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later. He was booked for attempted murder in the second degree and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

