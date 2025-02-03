Storms triggered multiple wastewater spills, brown waters

Though the powerful, winter storm from last week has passed, the state’s waterways are still in recovery from the heavy rains that resulted in sewage overflows, as well as brown water advisories indicating the possibility of pollutants.

Collectively, more than 154,000 gallons of partially-treated wastewater flowed into waterways — from Palolo Stream to Hawaii Kai Marina to Kaneohe Bay. As of today, brown water advisories also remain in place for waters surrounding all of Oahu and Hawaii island.

“The Hawaii Department of Health advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain,” said DOH in the advisory. “After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels.”

DOH currently has the following water advisories in place:

>> Wastewater discharge: Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oahu. The spill occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and continued until 1:05 a.m. Friday. An estimated 38,815 gallons of partially-treated wastewater overflowed into a stormwater swale, which conveys water to Nuupia Pond and Kaneohe Bay.

>> Wastewater discharge: East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant’s pump station discharged about 106,000 gallons Thursday into Kuapa Pond, better known as Hawaii Kai Marina. An emergency generator failed to start following a power outage. DOH advises the public to stay out of Kuapa Pond until warning signs have been removed.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Wastewater Discharge: 5311 Kalanaianaole Highway. City officials the spill from a manhole discharged about 6,400 gallons of stormwater mixed with untreated wastewater. A crew was able to recover the entire amount using a Vactor truck. DOH, however, advises the public to remain out of Wailupe Stream and Maunalua Bay at Aina Haina until warning signs have been removed.

>> Wastewater Discharge: 1521 8th Ave. An estimated 3,600 gallons from a manhole overflowed into the storm drain leading to Palolo Stream between Hinahina and Keanu streets. Started at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the advisory is closed.

>> Brown water advisory: island of Maui

>> Brown water advisory: island of Hawaii

>> Brown water advisory: Hanalei Bay, Kauai

City officials also notified DOH of a water sample of treated effluent from the Kailua wastewater treatment plant collected Friday morning that exceeded the maximum limits allowed for enteroccus bacteria, an indicator of fecal matter.

“Multiple sequential HECO power outages and complications with KRWWTP’s standby power system disrupted the plant’s ability to pump wastewater through the treatment system,” said the department in a news release. “Additionally, the KRWWTP was experiencing very high wastewater flows as a result of heavy rains associated with the storm system. “

A follow up sample taken Saturday, however, was in compliance with permitted limits, officials said.

The city says it regularly collects water quality samples from seven shoreline stations near the treatment plant in Kailua Bay, which are available for public view online.

The Honolulu ENV said immediately notified DOH of each spill, and that its crews cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized the areas surrounding the overflows. Warnings signs were also posted in affected areas.

“ENV reminds the public to avoid affected waterways and to heed any posted warning signs,” said the department in a news release.

Residents should report sewer concerns to the city’s 24/7 wastewater trouble call line at 808-768-7272.