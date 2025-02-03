Letter: Fix nurse-patient ratios before next calamity

The recent story highlighting how a surge in fireworks-related injuries strained our hospitals is another stark reminder of the precarious state of our health care system (“Fireworks blast pushes hospital capacity,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 28). When a sudden spike in patients can so easily overwhelm hospital capacity — even outside of a pandemic — one has to ask: What happens when the next large-scale crisis inevitably hits?

We owe it to both patients and nurses to ensure a baseline of safety and professionalism. This is why mandated nurse-patient ratios are so critical. Adequate staffing keeps nurses from working to the point of exhaustion, enhances patient outcomes and bolsters our resilience to future disasters.

It’s time to stop expecting nurses to shoulder endless burdens and start implementing common-sense policies that respect their limits and prioritize patient safety. If we truly value public health, then the conversation about mandated nurse-patient ratios should not be optional — it’s an urgent necessity.

Carol Philips

Haleiwa

