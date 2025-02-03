Letter: More to Lahaina blame game than meets the eye

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Jan. 5 letter, “Voters accountable for Lahaina disaster,” which blames voters and politicians for the Lahaina disaster, might be better headlined, “Ratepayers accountable for Lahaina disaster.”

As a regulated utility, HECO earns a rate of return on its assets. Undergrounding utilities at a phenomenal cost or even upgrading utility poles and increased maintenance come at the direct cost of higher utility bills. The state Public Utilities Commission balances the burden of utility rate increases on consumers with the benefits derived from HECO’s use of its assets.

Any increase in electricity rates, let alone an increase of the magnitude needed to fully anticipate the Lahaina disaster, results in immediate economic suffering and consumer uproar. Without more nuanced reasoning, I think it unreasonable to use 20/20 hindsight in judging the prudence of the PUC or HECO.

John Keiser

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter