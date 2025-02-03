Letter: RFK Jr.’s sordid past is concern for nomination

We should all be outraged, Democrats and Republicans alike, by the selections for vice president and Cabinet positions by Donald Trump. One of whom, namely Robert F. Kennedy Jr., fits the definition of a psychopath by showing no remorse for the deaths of more than 80 people in Samoa attribut- ed to his spreading of disinformation about the measles vaccine, advising against vaccines for financial gain while having his own children vaccinated and who, in his youth, according to a family member and other witnesses, enjoyed putting chicks and mice in a blender in order to feed pet birds of prey. Enjoyment of torturing and killing animals has been linked to psychopathic behaviors such as murder.

Is this the kind of man we want in charge of our health as a nation?

Ann Barbut Wilby

Waialae

