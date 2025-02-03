Letter: Trump is to blame for Afghanistan, not Biden

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In response to the letter, “After disastrous 4 years, new direction needed” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17), the writer implies Joe Biden was responsible for the Afghanistan fiasco.

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, said Trump owns the withdrawal from Afghanistan 100%. His administration assumed it was dealing solely with the Taliban and drew a bold line in the sand, not realizing extremist groups could collaborate with each other. Trump released 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Republicans accused the Biden administration of negligence by leaving behind more than $90 billion of U.S. equipment and supplies. Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed the equipment was purchased outright by the Afghan government.

We cannot expect the new administration to act accordingly and go beyond the call of duty.

Norman Fujioka

Liliha

