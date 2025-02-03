Letter: Trump tariff, deportation policies look good so far

I read with amusement the Jan. 28 letter, “Immigration laws, tariffs will erode U.S. economy.” I don’t know if the writer is a college-educated economist or not, but even expert economists and business CEOs don’t all agree on the effect tariffs will have on our economy.

So far, President Donald Trump has imposed only a couple tariffs as a means to protect U.S. industries and the general public and to get foreign nations to comply with his “America first” agenda. However I think at some point Trump may use tariffs more willingly, especially on China.

After less than 10 days in office, Trump’s executive orders and the appointment of Tom Homan as border czar are showing great results. It has been reported that only the worst criminals and gang members among the immigrants are being targeted for deportation. Who doesn’t want to live in a safe neighborhood?

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter