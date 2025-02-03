Letter: Vote out Dems who are just handing out money

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Congratulations to the governor for building homeless housing. Now stop and take care of taxpaying Lahaina residents who lost everything. Bring in trailers for the homeless. They are cost-effective, not bad looking and can be moved.

I know Gov. Josh Green’s homeless housing is a big political bonus with empathetic Democrat voters, but billions are being wasted on the rail and other handouts to nontaxpayers. What is wrong with voters? Time to turn to the right and start doing things to take the taxpaying population up to standards they deserve.

Wake up, Hawaii residents. You are blind puppets being manipulated by the people who control everything.

These people in the Legislature spending our money are inept, with no vision for the future.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

