Off the news: Legislature mulls multiple insurance bills

A passel of bills have been introduced to address Hawaii’s growing problem with exorbitantly priced homeowners insurance. Senate Bill 1590/House Bill 1474 would pilot an assistance program for homeowners experiencing hardship. SB 842/HB 490 would require the state to develop a process for condo associations/developers to self-insure or mutually insure. And SB 805 establishes the Hawaii Condominium Mutual Insurance Co. to issue insurance for condo buildings, and lend condo associations money for high-priced plans.

Legislators also heard from the Hawaii Property Insurance Association and Hurricane Relief Fund, tasked with developing insurance offerings for condo associations: They’re working on it, reps said, but it won’t be easy or cheap.