Hawaii Marines train with new anti-drone fighting system
SGT. JACQUELINE C. PARSONS / U.S. MARINE CORPS
From atop an armored vehicle, a stinger missile is fired at a small unmanned aircraft during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the new Marine Air Defense Integrated System relies on vehicles equipped with turret-launched stinger missiles, advanced camera optics, sensors, a 30 mm cannon and a M240 machine gun to detect and destroy drones.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment’s 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion shot down drones Jan. 25 using MADIS, which utilizes armed vehicles, at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island.