Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 3, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii Marines train with new anti-­drone fighting system

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:04 a.m.

Editors' Picks

SGT. JACQUELINE C. PARSONS / U.S. MARINE CORPS From atop an armored vehicle, a stinger missile is fired at a small unmanned aircraft during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

SGT. JACQUELINE C. PARSONS / U.S. MARINE CORPS

From atop an armored vehicle, a stinger missile is fired at a small unmanned aircraft during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the new Marine Air Defense Integrated System relies on vehicles equipped with turret-launched stinger missiles, advanced camera optics, sensors, a 30 mm cannon and a M240 machine gun to detect and destroy drones.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, the new Marine Air Defense Integrated System relies on vehicles equipped with turret-launched stinger missiles, advanced camera optics, sensors, a 30 mm cannon and a M240 machine gun to detect and destroy drones.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment’s 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion shot down drones Jan. 25 using MADIS, which utilizes armed vehicles, at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment’s 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion shot down drones Jan. 25 using MADIS, which utilizes armed vehicles, at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island.

SGT. JACQUELINE C. PARSONS / U.S. MARINE CORPS From atop an armored vehicle, a stinger missile is fired at a small unmanned aircraft during a training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the new Marine Air Defense Integrated System relies on vehicles equipped with turret-launched stinger missiles, advanced camera optics, sensors, a 30 mm cannon and a M240 machine gun to detect and destroy drones.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment’s 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion shot down drones Jan. 25 using MADIS, which utilizes armed vehicles, at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island.