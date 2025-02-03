Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 3, 2025 70° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Pacific Century Fellows to honor 5 Hawaii leaders

By Allison Schaefers

Today

Editors' Picks

COURTESY PHOTOS (l-r) David Ige, Carrie Okinaga, Peter Ho, Diane Paloma and Scott Seu.

COURTESY PHOTOS

(l-r) David Ige, Carrie Okinaga, Peter Ho, Diane Paloma and Scott Seu.