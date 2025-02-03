Pacific Century Fellows to honor 5 Hawaii leaders

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Pacific Century Fellows will honor five Hawaii leaders at its second Ho‘opasifika Gala, which helps to fund Pacific Century Fellows programming.

The Pacific Century Fellows, founded in 1996 by former Honolulu Mayor and former White House Fellow Mufi Hannemann, is focused on enabling participants to gain a deeper insight into civic duty through direct engagement with community, corporate and government leaders. PCF aims to unite Hawaii’s emerging leaders from diverse professions and backgrounds to tackle challenges while fostering innovation and community service.

“The Pacific Century Fellows is Hawaii’s landmark leadership training program where we identify, develop and support the next generation of leaders,” Hannemann said. “This year’s Ho‘opasifika Honorees represent some of the most accomplished Fellows to have come through our program. And they have established themselves as among the most trusted leaders in our community.”

This year’s gala honorees include David Ige, former Hawaii governor (PCF class of 1997); Carrie Okinaga, University of Hawaii general counsel and vice president of legal affairs (PCF class of 1999); Peter Ho, Bank of Hawaii chair and CEO (PCF class of 1998); Diane Paloma, Hawaii Dental Service president and CEO (PCF class of 2016); and Scott Seu, Hawaiian Electric Industries president and CEO (PCF class of 2002).

It’s a distinguished honor. In 2024 the first Ho‘opasifika honorees included U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, former Hawaii Health Director Dr. Libby Char, nonprofit executive Kupu CEO John Leong and Glenn Sexton, Xerox Hawaii head.

The inaugural event raised more than $200,000 for Pacific Century Fellows.

The gala will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the ‘Alohilani Resort. The registration deadline for the gala is Friday. Those interested in sponsoring a table or purchasing a ticket can access the event website at pacificcenturyfellows.com/gala2025. To contact event organizers, send an email to pcf@pacificcenturyfellows.com.