Monday, February 3, 2025

Vital statistics: Jan. 24-30, 2025

Today Last updated 11:31 p.m.

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 24-30

>> Nathaniel Ryan Artz and James Sautia Pita Pomele

>> Akshat Bhargava and Yuqiong Ma

>> Keith Lynn Billingsley and Kathleen May Eberhart

>> Emily Brienne Breech and Evan Todd Brown

>> Joshua Garrison Burkhart and Karen Suh-Yeon Lee

>> Chaydine Ashley Guinto Cabato and Adrian Knight

>> Cody John Masami Cacatian and Jerilyn Mae Soroten

>> Ryan Ducusin Clemente and Sharon Salas Madayag

>> Theodore Joseph Counter and Jennifer Ann Robbins

>> Ma Joanna Bercasio Dinio and Arden Paul Ribu

>> Aubreanna Elizabeth Flowers and Tobias Lee Robinson

>> Gabriel Andrew Godina and Kiara Mirei Kreller

>> Jeffrey Joseph Haley and Irais Anguiano Macias

>> Aubrianna Rain Horn and Jacob Alan Tippy

>> Balazs Horvath and Monika Segyevy

>> Thelma Delois Joryman and Sterling Money Copeland

>> Allyson Loteyro Kline and Elijah Nicholas Gatchalian

>> Kate Kutka and Christopher Kelly Bukator

>> Diane Siu Wai Lee and Keith Chuen Ho Loo-Chan

>> Cristian A. Martinez and Dorothy Lynn Armijo

>> Megan Nicole Mason and Clayton Thomas Lemon

>> Leala Marian-Yoko Matsuoka and Tyler Kalani Sheldon

>> Blake Logan McLean and Rudi Feliz Baron

>> Christian Shane Kinji Pereira-­Yogi and Melissa Susanne Gary

>> Ruth Jennifer Ramirez Ruiz and Jake Nicholas Alcaraz

>> Kelsey Jean Reinhardt and Charles Edward Morris

>> Woodrow Aukai Rieman and Charlotte Anastasia Warn

>> Kevin Domingo Salinas and Alexis Ramones Mercado

>> Amy Marie Shaw and Bryan Arthur Slusher

>> Steven-Paul Vidad Shibata and Jada Desiree Mouton

>> Bobby Neal Stubblefield and Natasha Dawn Trudeau

>> Maile Akealani Claire Therrien and Andrew Patrick Bennett

>> Elliot Hattan Thomas and Maria-Celina Guadalupe Munoz

>> Julio Urbina and Mariana Mares

>> Jaime Rafael Viera and Yoanelis Marian Martinez Martinez

>> John Joseph Xenakis and Kimberly Lynn Franks

>> Christian Sau Wing Yee and Linda Jane Riggs

>> Anabel Selena Yupanqui and Jeffrey Zaballa

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 24-30

>> Nataanii Taupougaleu­luaipouomalo Aiono

>> Turetati Naomi Hana-Mana Tiaon Baraniko

>> Zen Stone Bauer

>> Eliana Adalice Birer

>> Winter Marcela-Gem Burns

>> Londyn Dior Crumedy

>> Tyson Kekia‘ionakai‘ewalu Donovan

>> Maluhia mea nana i hana ­Makana‘akeakuamaikalani Kanahele Duarte

>> Nalu Joshua Hokulani Foley

>> Keanu Novite Friddle

>> Keoni Zalen Yongque Gonzales

>> Zirui He

>> Nui Melvin Kekaiolahou Shingo Hekekia

>> Chaelen Makanaokalani Kamai

>> Kamari K.R. Lomalo Kilon

>> Allegra Julieta LaTona

>> Theodore Keanu Viloria Lim

>> Shanaiah Kamomiwehiwaihi­ipoiikalamapauole Lono

>> Amia Seylani Emily Malu

>> Anelamaluhia-Joy Lauta‘a­mutafea Kawaianuhea Zekea Manumaleuna

>> Koda Toguchi Okubo-McKillop

>> Kaloeso Honekoula Papali‘i

>> Kahli Kehlani Borje Peeples

>> Leroy Yarofil-Mark Peter

>> Ahryen Hinata Liu Pitt-McGhee

>> Jai Abhishek Ramchandani

>> Kawena‘ulaokala Yuxi Paisly Locquiao Shin

>> Haiola ‘O Waihe‘e ­Suguturaga-Carr

>> Bianca Kiana Zarriello

