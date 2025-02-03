Vital statistics: Jan. 24-30, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 24-30
>> Nathaniel Ryan Artz and James Sautia Pita Pomele
>> Akshat Bhargava and Yuqiong Ma
>> Keith Lynn Billingsley and Kathleen May Eberhart
>> Emily Brienne Breech and Evan Todd Brown
>> Joshua Garrison Burkhart and Karen Suh-Yeon Lee
>> Chaydine Ashley Guinto Cabato and Adrian Knight
>> Cody John Masami Cacatian and Jerilyn Mae Soroten
>> Ryan Ducusin Clemente and Sharon Salas Madayag
>> Theodore Joseph Counter and Jennifer Ann Robbins
>> Ma Joanna Bercasio Dinio and Arden Paul Ribu
>> Aubreanna Elizabeth Flowers and Tobias Lee Robinson
>> Gabriel Andrew Godina and Kiara Mirei Kreller
>> Jeffrey Joseph Haley and Irais Anguiano Macias
>> Aubrianna Rain Horn and Jacob Alan Tippy
>> Balazs Horvath and Monika Segyevy
>> Thelma Delois Joryman and Sterling Money Copeland
>> Allyson Loteyro Kline and Elijah Nicholas Gatchalian
>> Kate Kutka and Christopher Kelly Bukator
>> Diane Siu Wai Lee and Keith Chuen Ho Loo-Chan
>> Cristian A. Martinez and Dorothy Lynn Armijo
>> Megan Nicole Mason and Clayton Thomas Lemon
>> Leala Marian-Yoko Matsuoka and Tyler Kalani Sheldon
>> Blake Logan McLean and Rudi Feliz Baron
>> Christian Shane Kinji Pereira-Yogi and Melissa Susanne Gary
>> Ruth Jennifer Ramirez Ruiz and Jake Nicholas Alcaraz
>> Kelsey Jean Reinhardt and Charles Edward Morris
>> Woodrow Aukai Rieman and Charlotte Anastasia Warn
>> Kevin Domingo Salinas and Alexis Ramones Mercado
>> Amy Marie Shaw and Bryan Arthur Slusher
>> Steven-Paul Vidad Shibata and Jada Desiree Mouton
>> Bobby Neal Stubblefield and Natasha Dawn Trudeau
>> Maile Akealani Claire Therrien and Andrew Patrick Bennett
>> Elliot Hattan Thomas and Maria-Celina Guadalupe Munoz
>> Julio Urbina and Mariana Mares
>> Jaime Rafael Viera and Yoanelis Marian Martinez Martinez
>> John Joseph Xenakis and Kimberly Lynn Franks
>> Christian Sau Wing Yee and Linda Jane Riggs
>> Anabel Selena Yupanqui and Jeffrey Zaballa
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Jan. 24-30
>> Nataanii Taupougaleuluaipouomalo Aiono
>> Turetati Naomi Hana-Mana Tiaon Baraniko
>> Zen Stone Bauer
>> Eliana Adalice Birer
>> Winter Marcela-Gem Burns
>> Londyn Dior Crumedy
>> Tyson Kekia‘ionakai‘ewalu Donovan
>> Maluhia mea nana i hana Makana‘akeakuamaikalani Kanahele Duarte
>> Nalu Joshua Hokulani Foley
>> Keanu Novite Friddle
>> Keoni Zalen Yongque Gonzales
>> Zirui He
>> Nui Melvin Kekaiolahou Shingo Hekekia
>> Chaelen Makanaokalani Kamai
>> Kamari K.R. Lomalo Kilon
>> Allegra Julieta LaTona
>> Theodore Keanu Viloria Lim
>> Shanaiah Kamomiwehiwaihiipoiikalamapauole Lono
>> Amia Seylani Emily Malu
>> Anelamaluhia-Joy Lauta‘amutafea Kawaianuhea Zekea Manumaleuna
>> Koda Toguchi Okubo-McKillop
>> Kaloeso Honekoula Papali‘i
>> Kahli Kehlani Borje Peeples
>> Leroy Yarofil-Mark Peter
>> Ahryen Hinata Liu Pitt-McGhee
>> Jai Abhishek Ramchandani
>> Kawena‘ulaokala Yuxi Paisly Locquiao Shin
>> Haiola ‘O Waihe‘e Suguturaga-Carr
>> Bianca Kiana Zarriello