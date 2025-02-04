Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Boy, 8, dies days after Wahiawa dog attack

By Star-Advertiser staff

An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured in a dog attack in Wahiawa last week has died, Honolulu police said today.

Officers responded to a call at about 11:34 a.m. on Jan. 28 about a dog mauling a child in the Wahiawa area. The boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The owners of the large dog surrendered it to police, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society, which was contacted by the department for assistance afterwards. After assessing the dog, which exhibited severe, aggressive behaviors, it was humanely euthanized.

Police said the boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The case is classified as an unattended death, and the investigation is ongoing.

