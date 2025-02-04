Firefighters extinguish 11th-floor blaze at Kapiolani condo

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out Monday afternoon on the 11th floor of a high-rise condo in Moiliili.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:43 p.m. for a building fire at the Kapiolani Royale at 2474 Kapiolani Boulevard. Twelve units with 57 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene just five minutes later.

The fire was brought under control at 3:11 p.m. and fully extinguished at 3:15 p.m.

No occupants were inside the unit at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, with estimated damages pending.

