Gunman, at least 9 others dead in attack at Swedish adult school

OREBRO, Sweden >> Around 10 people have been killed in a shooting at an adult education center, Swedish police said, the deadliest attack to take place in Sweden on what the prime minister said was a “painful day” for the country.

The gunman is believed to be among those killed and a search is continuing at the school for other possible victims, the local police chief told a press conference. The perpetrator’s motive was not immediately known.

“We know that 10 or so people have been killed here today. The reason that we can’t be more exact currently is that the extent of the incident is so large,” local police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters.

Forest said police believed the gunman had acted alone and that they did not currently suspect terrorism as a motive, though he cautioned that much remained unknown.

“When it comes to saying anything more about the perpetrator, it is still very early. The operation is ongoing and that will undoubtedly become clearer. But we are working very intensively right now,” Forest said.

Police said they had opened an investigation into murder, arson and an aggravated weapons offense.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The shooting took place in Orebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm, at the Risbergska school for adults who did not complete their formal education or failed to get the grades to continue to higher education. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

“It is a very painful day for the whole of Sweden,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on X.

“My thoughts are (also) with all of those whose normal school day was turned into fear. Being locked up in a classroom fearing for your life is a nightmare no one should have to experience.”

‘WE STARTED RUNNING’

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said someone threw open the door to her classroom just after the lunch break and shouted to everyone to get out.

“I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running,” she told Reuters by phone. “Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance.”

“I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realized it was very serious,” she said.

A hospital spokesperson told Reuters that out of five patients admitted at the Orebro University Hospital, one had light injuries while four were operated on. Two of the latter were out of surgery and stable while one had serious injuries.

Police said students had been kept indoors at the school that was targeted and at other schools nearby for their safety. Police later began evacuating those who had taken shelter.

Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem, though fatal attacks at schools are still rare.

Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022 according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.

In one of the highest-profile such crimes in the past decade, a 21-year-old masked assailant driven by racist motives killed a teaching assistant and a boy while wounding two others in 2015.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Louise Rasmussen, Stine Jacobsen, Johan Ahlander, Simon Johnson, Philip O’Connor.