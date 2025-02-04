Hawaii island man sentenced to 10 years for fatal hit-and-run

A Keauhou man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian in the early-morning hours of July 22, near the intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Kimo Drive in North Kona.

Third Circuit Chief Judge Wendy DeWeese sentenced Garrett Aadom Duran on Monday for first-degree negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen said Duran had a blood-alcohol content of 0.132%, more than 1.5 times the legal threshold for drunken driving.

Duran, who was 34 when the fatal collision occurred, pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 22 in Kona Circuit Court for the death of the pedestrian, 38-year-old Christian Lipka of Kailua-Kona.

Duran could have received 20 years for the negligent homicide conviction, according to Waltjen, because he had a prior DUI conviction within the previous 15 years.

According to police reports, Duran, who was driving a Subaru Forester, struck Lipka, who was walking alongside the roadway. Duran’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, a cracked windshield and had deployed all its airbags.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Lipka’s traumatic injuries included multiple broken bones and ribs, lacerations, blood in his skull, a lacerated spleen and a broken neck.

Duran, who had a California driver’s license, abandoned his vehicle, fled the scene on foot, and was apprehended by police a short time later on nearby Kanalani Street. He refused a sobriety test, so police obtained a search warrant, and Duran’s blood was drawn by Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Christian Lipka and his ‘ohana. Impaired driving remains one of the greatest public safety concerns on Hawaii Island,” said Waltjen in a statement. “Mahalo to our police, prosecutors and victim advocates who sought justice for Christian and our Hawaii Island community.”