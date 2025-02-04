Hawaii’s 1st Don Don Donki set to open in Kapiolei

Hawaii’s first Don Don Donki store is set to open on Feb. 15 in Kapolei, according to Don Quijote (USA) of the Pan Pacific International Holdings Group.

The store will be a one-stop shop offering primarily Japanese food products, along with a wide selection of American products tailored to local customer lifestyles, the company said in a news release. It will offer daily essentials as well as specialty Japanese items.

“We are excited to bring the allure of Don Don Donki to the West Oahu community sharing the charm and food culture of Japan,” said Kazuhiro Matsumoto, President of PPRM USA, in the statement.

Matsomoto said the Don Don Donki store features full-service meat and seafood counters, along with Waka Sakura, a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, plus a 350-seat indoor and outdoor dining area.

Food offerings will include okazuya dishes, poke bowls, sushi, and popular street food items like wagyu beef skewers, grilled unagi, musubi, and sweet potato delights.

The new Don Don Donki store is in the former Kmart space at 500 Kamokila Boulevard, and will be open 24 hours daily. Some in-store services will have different operating times.

The new store brought in 170 employees from the recently closed Waipahu Don Quijote location, plus an additional 110 new hires. employees being hired.

PPRM Hawaii also operates Don Quijote, Marukai, Times Supermarkets, Big Save Markets, Tokyo Central, DonPen Times, Fujioka’s Wine Times, and Shima’s Market.