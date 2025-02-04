Honolulu Star-Advertiser

More than 20,000 federal workers sign up for buyout offer

By Bipasha Dey and Kanjyik Ghosh / Reuters

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo People look at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 23, 2024. Over 20,000 U.S. federal employees, roughly 1% of the government workforce, have signed up for an offer to quit their jobs, a source said today, in return for continuing to receive their salaries through the end of September.

Over 20,000 U.S. federal employees, roughly 1% of the government workforce, have signed up for an offer to quit their jobs, a source said today, in return for continuing to receive their salaries through the end of September.

Late last month, the Trump administration offered financial incentives to 2 million civilian full-time federal workers to quit as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the government. They have until Feb. 6 to decide if they want to take part.

The administration is also implementing a hiring freeze.

The offer covers civilian employees except those in immigration, air traffic control, national security-related positions and people working for the U.S. Postal Service.

Layoffs across the federal government are likely after the buyout offer expires Thursday, the Washington Post reported today, citing a memo from an official at the General Services Administration.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

