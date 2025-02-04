Trump wants to close Education Department by executive action

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump said today he would like to be able to close the federal Department of Education using an executive order.

“We spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, and we’re ranked at the bottom of the list. We’re ranked very badly. And what I want to do is let the states run schools,” Trump said in comments to reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said he thought he would work with Congress and the teachers union to bring about the changes.

A White House official said on Monday that the Trump administration will take steps to defund the department and an announcement on the planned actions may come later in February.

Such defunding could be part of an effort by Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency, chaired by billionaire Elon Musk, to identify fraud and wasteful government spending.

Republicans were critical of the Education Department under former President Joe Biden, particularly over student loan forgiveness and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Trump has already issued executive orders to dismantle DEI programs across the federal government. ABC News reported on Monday that dozens of Department of Education employees received letters as business hours closed on Friday placing them on administrative leave.