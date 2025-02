Hawaii has a track record for developing geothermal — both on a small scale in Hawaii but also in Aotearoa (New Zealand). Innovations Development Group (IDG), a Native Hawaiian company, at the invitation of the Maori queen, helped implement a model for tapping the geothermal resources underneath land owned by local Maori landowners that delivered benefits in several forms to the community while contributing firm, cost-effective, renewable energy to the national electricity grid. One plant is already operational and another is poised to go online soon.

I saw for myself how IDG’s model for development integrated cultural values into the plans for developing a geothermal plant from the ground up. We are proud of what we accomplished, working with “mana whenua” — people of the land — respecting their culture, providing roles and project outcomes for their benefit, ensuring the health and safety of all, managing multiple contractors without harm to the community or to visitors while creating an economically viable power station supplying the grid.

We are impressed by Hawaii’s plans to invest in mapping the best sites for geothermal development, focusing on Hawaii island, with the goal of building a 50-100 megawatt (MW) power plant. There is no reason why Hawaii residents have to pay among the highest rates for electricity in the United States. New Zealand has made significant progress in weaning itself off fossil fuels by developing geothermal energy. We expect that progress to continue.

New Zealand has over 50 years of experience developing geothermal for connection into the national grid. Depending on daily conditions, the national grid is 85%-90% renewable. Geothermal constitutes around 18% of the total electricity generation. Geothermal does not depend on the sun shining, wind blowing or rain falling. It is a reliable, renewable, indigenous energy source with no input fuel transport carbon footprint or cost. The average emissions intensity of geothermal electricity is about one-quarter that of the cleanest natural gas-fueled power station. New Zealand power station developers are deploying emerging technologies to capture greenhouse gases and enable their full sequestration.

With availability in the 95%-98% range, it is a genuine alternative as a 24/7, 365 days per year, firm, cost-effective base load power. New Zealand has more than 1,000 MW of geothermal, with over 300 MW more under development.

That is why I was surprised by a recent commentary that made the argument for more “local production of renewable fuels” to drive economic growth and make Hawaii energy independent (“Tax credit will boost green energy push,” Jan. 19, Island Voices, Star-Advertiser). The writers argued that Hawaii will need “firm energy sources” for the electric grid to provide “a consistent, reliable source of electricity” to augment wind and solar. What was conspicuously absent from the commentary is any mention of geothermal, an indigenous resource Hawaii has in abundance. That is especially notable in light of Gov. Josh Green’s new deadline of 100% renewable energy on the neighbor islands by 2035 — a decade earlier than planned.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The community stands to benefit from the by-products of geothermal development, too. New Zealand has three geothermal field power developments co-owned by local indigenous landowners. Downstream heat post power production, and prior to injection is utilized in New Zealand to grow flowers and dry milk powder and timber. Hawaii can enjoy direct heat as well as other downstream by-products to support businesses and landowners where geothermal is developed.

We know that developing geothermal energy will open up new job and education opportunities and lower costs for residents and businesses in Hawaii. It will help make living in Hawaii more affordable. As we work with Waika Consulting, formed by IDG, to respond to the state’s interest in developing geothermal, we will apply the lessons learned from our collaboration to realize the kind of community benefits in Hawaii that we have seen in New Zealand.

Gavin Murphy was the general manager of Development for Eastland Group, then later CEO of Trust Tairawhiti, Eastland Group’s 100% owner.