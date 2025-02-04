Letter: Carter insight raises doubt over deportations

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

All the news about funeral services for 100-year-old Jimmy Carter inspired me to read his book, “The Virtues of Aging.” This book is well-written, and Carter, a prolific author, has penned several others, including a children’s book co-written with his daughter, Amy.

Jimmy Carter is plain-spoken and has a gift for conveying the truth. He pointed out that our population is aging, with more elders leaving the workforce than new individuals entering it. This insight made me question why, in light of a shrinking workforce, we should reconsider deporting law-abiding immigrants. It’s worth thinking about.

Sylvia Mitchell

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

