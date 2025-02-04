Letter: Fund traffic enforcement, not speeding prevention

I have a suggestion on how the state, city and county can save money: Quit making those speed limit signs. No one pays attention to them. Cars speed over speed bumps as if they don’t exist and they race on freeways, zipping in and out of lanes with no consideration to others’ safety. And when they’re involved in an accident, they blame the other driver, never their own fault for unsafe driving.

The lack of police presence due to a shortage in their numbers is one cause of people speeding and subsequent accidents. Another is stupidity. Money for speed limits should be directed toward recruitment of more first responders.

Politicians have many suggestions of how to spend money, but never on anything worthwhile. How about asking for the public’s input? We can send in suggestions to government leaders. Perhaps this would be a better way of understanding the people.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

