Letter: Punish those responsible for illegal fireworks blast

It was reported that a toddler is part of the death toll from that cache of fireworks that went off on New Year’s Eve. Someone knows who set off these fireworks. There are probably many who know who did it. That person or persons should be under arrest and charged with manslaughter, if not murder, and should be imprisoned for a long, long time. They should also pay for the medical care needed by survivors.

GoFundMe fundraisers do absolutely nothing to prevent future fireworks explosions. Our elected officials need to do some soul searching on this, not simply hand-wringing, platitudes and a lengthy dog-and-pony show made for TV.

Someone knows where the fireworks are coming from, someone is getting rich off of them, and someone knows how they can be stopped. Aerial fireworks are illegal — do something!

Jill Thach

Kailua

