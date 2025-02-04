Letter: Scattershot Trump policy hits both good and bad

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ancient Greece had low deities called daemons that initiated actions that were both good and bad. I see Donald Trump as a sort of modern daemon. Trump promoted the possibly dangerous mRNA COVID shots while noticeably improving common sense in other aspects of government. Trump’s xenophobic view of immigrants can both improve the short-term demographics of the United States, while at the same time threatening the future economy by lowering the number of working people.
I think of Trump as a blindfolded pinata player swinging his stick, hitting both the pinata and the neighbor’s car.
Jeff McCammack
Wailuku
