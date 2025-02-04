Letter: Speed camera expansion just quick money grab

Driving on Oahu is no easy task. I drive more than 23,000 miles a year and I have no idea why my hair isn’t beyond white. The state is now ready to implement speeding cameras at intersections already equipped with red-light cameras.

I can only assume that everyone thought our politicians would remember the previous van camera fiasco. Do we not elect them to look out for us and not make our lives more difficult than it already is, including our daily commute around Oahu? Obviously they didn’t when they introduced House Bill 697.

Red-light cameras are great and should be at every intersection in the state. Speeding cameras, however, should be in school districts. Combining the two at intersections can only be called a money grab. The proposed fines are outrageous. Our politicians intend on funding the rail, no matter what it takes.

Peter Anderson

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter