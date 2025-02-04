Letter: Trump’s callous response to D.C. collision is telling

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Thursday about the mid-air collision near Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Within 24 hours of the tragic plane and helicopter collision in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump baselessly blamed the incident on Joe Biden, Barack Obama and various organizations. It was uncompassionate and insensitive to the families of the crash victims and the nation. A simple sympathetic statement would have been sufficient.

Politicizing this tragic incident is uncalled for, especially when all the facts are not in. When asked if he was going to visit the site, he replied, “You expect me to go swimming?” This type of negative response from our president is cruel and unsympathetic, reflecting his true mean, unfortunate character.

Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families, relatives and friends of this tragic accident ­— and after all the evidence is gathered identifying the root causes, steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from ever happening again.

Hal Omori

Mililani

