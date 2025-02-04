Off the news: State Supreme Court to hear Lahaina case

On Thursday, the Hawaii Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether Hawaii courts can bind insurers to one settlement agreement in the aftermath of Maui’s destructive August 2023 fires, in a case that will decide the fate of a $4 billion “global settlement.”

Attorneys for fire victims involved argue state law supports a Circuit Court ruling approving the settlement and barring insurers from suing separately for more money. Insurers argue they should be able to go after more, and also that the settlement itself should seek more money from “payers” that would go to insurers. At stake: $1.99 billion from Hawaiian Electric; $872.5 million each from the state and Kamehameha Schools; and about $300 million from Spectrum Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom.