Off the news: Under-21 gun-buying ban unconstitutional

State attorneys can’t like seeing any court rule against barring guns for those under age 21, even if it’s far from the court circuit including Hawaii. In this case, an appeals court for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans decided Thursday that a federal law banning the sale of handguns to 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds violated the Second Amendment.

Hawaii’s state administration hopes its own case before 9th Circuit judges on a similar state law does better when the issue finally reaches the U.S. Supreme Court. Its valid argument: Hawaii’s history of such weapon regulation dates back to kingdom days.