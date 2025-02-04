Hawaii island Council confirms department head after raising concerns

Hawaii County has a new Department of Environmental Management director, although not without some controversy.

Mayor Kimo Alameda in November named Wesley Segawa — owner of Big Island consulting engineering firm Wesley R. Segawa &Associates — to serve as director of the DEM. But this particular appointment generated pushback from the County Council and some residents, who raised concerns about Segawa’s reliability based on multiple past incidents, delaying his final confirmation until a special Council meeting on Friday.

Most prominently, opponents of Segawa’s appointment pointed to a 2004 court case in which he pleaded no contest to money laundering after he violated campaign finance laws by donating more than $60,000 to several politicians, including then-” Honolulu Mayor Jeremy Harris. While state laws prohibit donors from giving more than $4,000 to any single county candidate, Segawa reportedly funneled substantially more than that to several local politicians through friends and family.

The Campaign Spending Commission eventually fined Segawa $53,000 for those violations, but the money laundering charge was dismissed.

County Corporation Counsel Renee Schoen told the Council on Friday that the court granted a “deferred acceptance of a no contest plea,” which she said requires the defendant to abide by certain terms and conditions for a period of time. If the defendant can do so, even though they pleaded no contest, they are not convicted and the charge is ultimately expunged.

But that wasn’t the only worry people had about Segawa’s appointment. In 2022 he resigned as chair of the state Housing and Community Development Corp. after allegations of mismanagement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Opponents also said Friday that Segawa’s firm holds a $4 million contract with the county, presenting a conflict of interest, and that Segawa and his wife donated to Puna Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz and Hilo Council member Dennis “Fresh” Onishi.

“While the mayor and other supporters may claim Segawa has integrity, his rec­ord says otherwise,” read a form letter submitted by dozens of residents to the Council in advance of Friday’s meeting. “The people of Hawaii County deserve a Director of Environmental Management with a proven track record of leadership, integrity, and readiness to address pressing issues.”

Segawa acknowledged Friday that he has made mistakes in the past, but said he takes his responsibility to the county seriously. He added that he would comply with county corporation counsel guidance to ensure that his management of his firm does not present a conflict of interest for the duration of his term of service.

Some Council members were unconvinced. Kona Council member Rebecca Villegas was adamantly opposed to Segawa’s appointment, saying she “cannot stomach excusing illegal behavior because ‘that’s just how things were done back in the day.’”

Hilo Council member Jenn Kagiwada also was unimpressed by Segawa’s vision for the department. When she asked Segawa what DEM innovations he means to pursue as director, Segawa merely repeatedly reiterated the need to hire more DEM staff so that he can consult with them about what can be done.

Ultimately, however, the Council voted to confirm Segawa’s appointment, with Kagiwada, Villegas and Hamakua Council member Heather Kimball voting against.