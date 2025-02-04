Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 69° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii’s plan to develop leasehold homes advances

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 12:28 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 17 The developer of the Ililani condominium tower, which opened in 2024 in Kakaako, is working with the state to develop a leasehold condo tower for sale to residents with moderate incomes.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 17

The developer of the Ililani condominium tower, which opened in 2024 in Kakaako, is working with the state to develop a leasehold condo tower for sale to residents with moderate incomes.

STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“If there is buyer demand, we still see assembling financing for the project as a hurdle. If there is buyer demand and if financing can be assembled, we see the pilot project as a new model for developing affordable housing for local people, that can be replicated.”</strong> <strong>Craig Nakamoto</strong> <em>HCDA executive director</em>
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

“If there is buyer demand, we still see assembling financing for the project as a hurdle. If there is buyer demand and if financing can be assembled, we see the pilot project as a new model for developing affordable housing for local people, that can be replicated.”

Craig Nakamoto

HCDA executive director

STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 17 The developer of the Ililani condominium tower, which opened in 2024 in Kakaako, is working with the state to develop a leasehold condo tower for sale to residents with moderate incomes.
STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“If there is buyer demand, we still see assembling financing for the project as a hurdle. If there is buyer demand and if financing can be assembled, we see the pilot project as a new model for developing affordable housing for local people, that can be replicated.”</strong> <strong>Craig Nakamoto</strong> <em>HCDA executive director</em>