Hawaii’s plan to develop leasehold homes advances
STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 17
The developer of the Ililani condominium tower, which opened in 2024 in Kakaako, is working with the state to develop a leasehold condo tower for sale to residents with moderate incomes.
STAR-ADVERTISER
“If there is buyer demand, we still see assembling financing for the project as a hurdle. If there is buyer demand and if financing can be assembled, we see the pilot project as a new model for developing affordable housing for local people, that can be replicated.”
Craig Nakamoto
HCDA executive director