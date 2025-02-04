Big West honors Titriyski and Nusterer

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii opposite hitter Kristian Titriyski was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday in men’s volleyball, while junior middle blocker Kurt Nusterer earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Titriyski averaged 4.11 kills and 5.22 points per set for the Rainbow Warriors (8-0), who swept a two-match series against Brigham Young in Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, for the first time.

Titriyski had a career-high 20 kills in Friday’s five-set win, with seven coming in the fifth set. In nine sets played, Titriyski averaged 1.22 blocks and hit .288 with four aces.

Nusterer averaged 2.22 blocks per set and tied his career high with 10 blocks in each match.

He helped UH record 35 blocks in the series and had seven of his 10 blocks in Saturday’s win in the opening set .

It’s the second time Nusterer has won the Big West’s weekly defensive award.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.