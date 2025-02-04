Boys Basketball Top 10: No. 1 Saint Louis, rest of the teams hit stretch run

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The stretch run is here for boys basketball, and every team not named Saint Louis is taking aim.

The three-time defending state champion Crusaders collected all 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10. Saint Louis (28-1, 11-0 ILH)) completes regular-season play today against ‘Iolani, three days after clinching the regular-season top seed and an automatic state-tournament berth.

Punahou (22-6) remains at No. 2 after splitting two games with surging University last week. University won on Tuesday, 49-48, but Punahou took Saturday’s matchup, 66-63, to move into sole possession of second place in the ILH with a 7-3 record. University, the Division II state runner-up a year ago, is 7-4 in ILH D-I play.

If Kamehameha upsets Punahou on Monday night, University could move back into a second-place tie with Punahou by beating Kamehameha on Wednesday.

Leilehua and University share the No. 3 spot this week. It is University’s highest ranking of the season. Leilehua (20-5 overall) was a perfect 10-0 in the OIA West and has an opening-round bye in the OIA tournament. The Mules will play the Kalaheo-Nanakuli winner at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinal round.

No. 5 Kailua went unbeaten in the OIA East at 10-0 and will host the Kapolei-Kalani winner at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In other OIA quarterfinal matchups, Campbell entertains the Moanalua-Radford victor at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Leilehua, and Kahuku awaits the Mililani-Kaimuki winner at at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The four OIA quarterfinal winners will earn state-tournament berths. The losers will battle in the consolation round for the two remaining state berths allotted to the OIA.

Campbell is making its first appearance in the Top 10 this season. The Sabers (10-7, 8-2 OIA) share the 10th spot with Mid-Pacific, which nearly upset No. 1 Saint Louis before losing 57-56.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (28-1, 11-0 ILH) (10) 100 1

> won at Mid-Pacific, 57-56

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

> next: TBD

2. Punahou (22-6, 7-3 ILH) 88 2

> lost to No. 5 University, 49-48

> next: vs. No. 9 ‘Iolani, ppd.

> def. No. 4 University, 66-63

> next: at Kamehameha, Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.

> next: TBD

3. (tie) Leilehua (20-5, 10-0 OIA) 75 4

> def. Kapolei, 68-51

> next: vs. Kalaheo-Nanakuli winner, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.

3. (tie) University (17-10, 7-4 ILH) 75 3

> won at No. 2 Punahou, 49-48

> lost at No. 2 Punahou, 66-63

> next: at Kamehameha, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.

5. Kailua (21-4, 10-0 OIA) 52 5

> bye

> next: vs. Kapolei-Kalani winner, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.

6. Maryknoll (21-9, 5-6 ILH) 49 6

> def. No. 9 ‘Iolani, 55-49

> def. No. 10 Kamehameha, 64-43

> won at No. 9 ‘Iolani, 78-72 (OT)

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.

7. Kahuku (16-8, 9-1 OIA) 38 7-t

> def. Roosevelt, 83-39

> next: vs. Mililani-Kaimuki winner, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.

8. Mililani (17-5, 8-2 OIA) 29 7-t

> bye

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: Kaimuki-Mililani winner at Kahuku, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

9. ‘Iolani (13-13, 3-7 ILH) 21 9

> lost at No. 6 Maryknoll, 55-49

> at No. 2 Punahou, ppd.

> lost to No. 6 Maryknoll, 78-72 (OT)

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

> next: TBD

10. (tie) Campbell (10-7, 8-2 OIA) 6 NR

> won at Radford, 50-41

> next: vs. Moanalua-Radford winner, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.

10. (tie) Mid-Pacific (15-16, 2-9 ILH) 6 NR

> def. No. 10 Kamehameha, 70-65 (OT)

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 57-56

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Monday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.

> next: TBD

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha (No. 10).