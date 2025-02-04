Girls Basketball Top 10: No. 1 Kamehameha earns some rest heading into state play

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The lingering memory of a 39-38 loss to ‘Iolani in the 2023-24 state championship game did nothing to stifle the Kamehameha Warriors.
Coach Pua Straight’s team completed league play last week, routing Punahou 55-26 and Maryknoll 52-29 to capture round two and the ILH crown. The Warriors, 26-3 overall and 11-0 in league play, garnered all nine first-place votes from coaches and media this week.
The Warriors have an opening-round bye in the Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships and will begin play at 5 p.m. Thursday, against the Moanalua-Kailua winner at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.
Second-ranked Konawaena also went unbeaten in league play. The Wildcats (21-3) steamrolled Keaau 87-16 and Waiakea 101-16 for the BIIF title. They play the Kamehameha-Maui/Mililani winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Damien’s gym.
Five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani moved up to No. 3 after outlasting Maryknoll for the ILH’s second and last state-tournament berth. The Raiders played Nanakuli on Monday. The winner advances to the quarterfinal round to play at Kahuku at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Maryknoll, last year’s Division II state champion, dropped to No. 4 after playing four tiebreaker/playoff games in four nights. The Spartans closed the season 15-12 overall.
ILH D-II champion Hanalani (24-4) remains at No. 5 in the Top 10. The Royals have a first-round bye in the state tourney and will play the Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kalani’s gym.
OIA champion Kahuku stayed at No. 6 in the poll.
Moanalua returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Dec. 1.
Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Kamehameha (26-3) (9) 90 1
> def. No. 9 Punahou, 55-26
> def. No. 3 Maryknoll, 52-29
> next: vs. Moanalua-Kailua winner, Thursday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)
2. Konawaena (21-3) 81 2
> def. Keaau, 87-16
> def. Waiakea, 101-16
> next: vs. Kamehameha-Maui/Mililani winner, Thursday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. (Damien)
3. ‘Iolani (22-10) 72 4
> won at No. 3 Maryknoll, 55-44
> lost to No. 3 Maryknoll, 52-50
> def. No. 3 Maryknoll, 60-51
> next: at Nanakuli, Monday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.
> next: ‘Iolani-Nanakuli winner vs. Kahuku, Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m. (Damien gym)
4. Maryknoll (15-12) 62 3
> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani, 55-44
> won at No. 4 ‘Iolani, 52-50
> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 52-29
> lost at No. 4 ‘Iolani, 60-51
5. Hanalani (24-4) 52 5
> def. Damien, 57-21
> next: vs. Castle/KS-Hawaii winner, Thursday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. (Kalani gym)
6. Kahuku (15-4) 45 6
> def. No. 10 Campbell, 58-41
> def. Moanalua, 52-36
> next: vs. Nanakuli-‘Iolani winner, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Damien gym)
7. Maui (17-2) 32 9
> def. Baldwin, 53-22
> def. KS-Maui, 42-33
> next: vs. Waiakea-Campbell winner, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)
8. Punahou (11-17) 23 8
> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 55-26
9. Campbell (9-8) 19 10
> def. Kailua, 64-39
> lost to No. 6 Kahuku, 58-41
> won at No. 7 Mililani, 33-18
> next: at Waiakea, Monday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m.
> next: Campbell-Waiakea winner vs. Maui, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)
10. Moanalua Na Menehune (13-9) 11 NR
> def. No. 7 Mililani, 59-48
> lost to No. 6 Kahuku, 52-36
> next: vs. Kailua, Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.
> next: Moanalua-Kailua winner at Kamehameha, Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m.
No longer in Top 10: Mililani (No. 7).
Also receiving votes: Mililani 5, Hawaii Baptist 3.