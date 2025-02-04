Girls Basketball Top 10: No. 1 Kamehameha earns some rest heading into state play

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The lingering memory of a 39-38 loss to ‘Iolani in the 2023-24 state championship game did nothing to stifle the Kamehameha Warriors.

Coach Pua Straight’s team completed league play last week, routing Punahou 55-26 and Maryknoll 52-29 to capture round two and the ILH crown. The Warriors, 26-3 overall and 11-0 in league play, garnered all nine first-place votes from coaches and media this week.

The Warriors have an opening-round bye in the Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships and will begin play at 5 p.m. Thursday, against the Moanalua-Kailua winner at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Second-ranked Konawaena also went unbeaten in league play. The Wildcats (21-3) steamrolled Keaau 87-16 and Waiakea 101-16 for the BIIF title. They play the Kamehameha-Maui/Mililani winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Damien’s gym.

Five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani moved up to No. 3 after outlasting Maryknoll for the ILH’s second and last state-tournament berth. The Raiders played Nanakuli on Monday. The winner advances to the quarterfinal round to play at Kahuku at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Maryknoll, last year’s Division II state champion, dropped to No. 4 after playing four tiebreaker/playoff games in four nights. The Spartans closed the season 15-12 overall.

ILH D-II champion Hanalani (24-4) remains at No. 5 in the Top 10. The Royals have a first-round bye in the state tourney and will play the Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kalani’s gym.

OIA champion Kahuku stayed at No. 6 in the poll.

Moanalua returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Dec. 1.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (26-3) (9) 90 1

> def. No. 9 Punahou, 55-26

> def. No. 3 Maryknoll, 52-29

> next: vs. Moanalua-Kailua winner, Thursday, Feb. 5, 5 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)

2. Konawaena (21-3) 81 2

> def. Keaau, 87-16

> def. Waiakea, 101-16

> next: vs. Kamehameha-Maui/Mililani winner, Thursday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. (Damien)

3. ‘Iolani (22-10) 72 4

> won at No. 3 Maryknoll, 55-44

> lost to No. 3 Maryknoll, 52-50

> def. No. 3 Maryknoll, 60-51

> next: at Nanakuli, Monday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m.

> next: ‘Iolani-Nanakuli winner vs. Kahuku, Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m. (Damien gym)

4. Maryknoll (15-12) 62 3

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani, 55-44

> won at No. 4 ‘Iolani, 52-50

> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 52-29

> lost at No. 4 ‘Iolani, 60-51

5. Hanalani (24-4) 52 5

> def. Damien, 57-21

> next: vs. Castle/KS-Hawaii winner, Thursday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. (Kalani gym)

6. Kahuku (15-4) 45 6

> def. No. 10 Campbell, 58-41

> def. Moanalua, 52-36

> next: vs. Nanakuli-‘Iolani winner, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Damien gym)

7. Maui (17-2) 32 9

> def. Baldwin, 53-22

> def. KS-Maui, 42-33

> next: vs. Waiakea-Campbell winner, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)

8. Punahou (11-17) 23 8

> lost at No. 1 Kamehameha, 55-26

9. Campbell (9-8) 19 10

> def. Kailua, 64-39

> lost to No. 6 Kahuku, 58-41

> won at No. 7 Mililani, 33-18

> next: at Waiakea, Monday, Feb. 3, 3:30 p.m.

> next: Campbell-Waiakea winner vs. Maui, Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)

10. Moanalua Na Menehune (13-9) 11 NR

> def. No. 7 Mililani, 59-48

> lost to No. 6 Kahuku, 52-36

> next: vs. Kailua, Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.

> next: Moanalua-Kailua winner at Kamehameha, Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Mililani (No. 7).