Gonzalez scores 5 goals; King Kekaulike romps in D-I boys state soccer opener

Lorenzo Gonzalez scored five goals and Joaquin Tavares scored twice as King Kekaulike roared past Kapolei 7-1 in the opening round of the Divison I bracket of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

After Kingston Collman (12:00) tallied first for a 1-0 Hurricanes lead, Gonzalez went to work, scoring at the 14th, 24th, 30th, 32nd and 39th minutes for a 5-1 Na Alii lead.

Tavares made it 6-1 in the 45th minute. Collman made it 6-2 in the 46th, but Tavares scored in the 53rd minute for a 7-2 lead. Jesse Anderson closed the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute for Kapolei.

Na Alii will play No. 1 seed Mililani in a quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Thursday at WPSC.

Kamehameha 5, Kailua 2

Azis Camerrer scored three minutes into the match and Riley Blake (13:00) and Tyler Fujimoto (14:00) helped break a 1-all tie to propel the Warriors past the Surfriders.

Torin Ferreira (11:00) tied it for Kailua before Kamehameha went on to score the next four goals, with Madden Aquino (41:00) and Connor Choo (74:00) tallying goals for a 5-1 lead. Kailua’s Brody Person scored in the 80th minute for the final score.

The Warriors will face No. 4 seed Hilo at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waipio.

Castle 1, Keaau 0

Mikey Saengkaewsuk broke a scoreless match with a goal in the 80th minute to vault the Knights past the Cougars.

The Knights will face No. 2 seed ‘Iolani at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waipio.

Campbell 4, Kaiser 1

Jayden Parker scored four minutes into the game and Bryson Ancheta, Cody Mar and Tyler Welsch added goals to lead the Sabers past the Cougars.

Tayte Sato scored Kaiser’s lone goal at 41 minutes to close it to 3-1 before Welsch finished the scoring.

The Sabers will face No. 3 seed Baldwin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Waipio.