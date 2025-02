Kamehameha-Hawaii celebrated Monday after winning the HHSAA Division II Girls Soccer Championship by beating Mid-Pacific 2-1 in the final.

The Kamehameha-Hawaii girls soccer team’s motto this season was “ ‘A ‘Ole Pau,” which translates to “We’re not done yet.”

The Warriors weren’t about to be undone Monday despite trailing with under nine minutes left against Mid-Pacific.

Madisyn Meyers scored the go-ahead goal at 74:43 on a header off Mikaila Aina’s corner kick as No. 1 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii beat No. 3 seed Mid-Pacific 2-1 in the final of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division II tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“I just saw the corner and just heard our coaches say visualize and see it going in,” Meyers said. “We really needed the goal. It was 1-1. I just kind of blacked out. I barely saw the ball and I went for it. I went down and I heard people yelling. I didn’t really know it went in.”

It was Kamehameha-Hawaii’s first state championship since 2008. The Warriors finished runners-up four times since 2016, including last season.

“I’m extremely happy for the girls,” said Kamehameha-Hawaii coach Steven Cootey, who had the team’s motto printed on the back of his shirt. “They get to experience this side of the result. That was the entire goal, it was for them to get to this game again. That was one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of and now this is it. That experience and the life lessons that we learned from the previous game and this game were invaluable.”

Aina’s corner kick from the right side arrived at Meyers at the top of the 6-yard box and Meyers headed the ball in on a bounce.

“I’ve been our corner-kick person for quite a while now and just had to really lock in on placement because we’ve been practicing with each other for a long time,” Aina said. “Getting that in was good.”

Kamehameha-Hawaii, the BIIF champion, tied it at 1-1 at 71:22 on Alyssa Hudman’s goal off Aina’s assist. Aina sent in a cross from the left side and Mid-Pacific missed a clear attempt and Hudman blasted in a shot from straight on.

“I just decided to play it in to my teammate and luckily she scored it,” Aina said. “I didn’t even get to see it. I was on the ground.”

Mid-Pacific, the ILH champion, went up 1-0 at 47:53 on Eva Hand’s goal off an assist from Anyah Pedro, who sent in a cross from the right side. A Kamehameha-Hawaii defender missed a clear attempt and Hand took one touch and buried a shot from just outside the 6-yard box.

“That’s what we’ve practiced all year long,” Mid-Pacific coach Elaina Paredes said. “They were finally able to implement that with nice long passes, so I’m proud of that.”

The Warriors (13-1-1) had the two best scoring opportunities in the first half.

In the 36th, Meyers fed Lily Kay-Wong inside the penalty box and she fired a shot that was knocked down by Mid-Pacific goalkeeper Chloe Tepraseuth.

In the 37th, Kahalia Huddleston blasted a 45-yard free kick that was punched over the crossbar by Tepraseuth.

The Warriors nearly got the equalizer in the 58th when Callie Chong’s high-arching shot from the right side went off the crossbar.

“We went more aggressive on the attacking side,” Cootey said. “I don’t care if we lose by one or 10, it’s still a loss. We pushed everything forward that we could.”

Paredes said her Owls (9-4-1) had a difficult time matching up with the Warriors.

“They’re super tough, physical,” she said. “They have big stature, so it was kind of like a ‘David and Goliath’ situation. They were bigger than us and stronger. We had to try and play a little bit smarter and we tried our best. We came out a little bit short in the last few minutes.”