Scoreboard – February 4, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Damien at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Assets at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament: first round, Kalani at Kapolei, 6 p.m.; Radford at Moanalua, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Kalaheo, 6 p.m.

OIA boys Division II Tournament: first round, Farrington at Waipahu, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Castle, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: First Round. At Kalani, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Castle, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Lanai, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki, Molokai vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Damien vs.

Pahoa, 7 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou,

6 p.m.; University at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, time/site TBD.

OIA boys Division I Tournament:

quarterfinals, Radford/Moanalua winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m. at Leilehua; Kalani/

Kapolei winner at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki/Mililani winner at Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli/Kalaheo winner at Leilehua, 7 p.m.

OIA boys Division II Tournament:

semifinals, Farrington/Waipahu winner at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Pearl City/Castle winner at Aiea, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

EAST

Coppin St. 62, Maryland-Eastern Shore 57

Delaware State 84, Morgan St. 82

Lehigh 94, Colgate 68

Norfolk State 81, North Carolina Central 78

South Carolina State 89, Howard 66

Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 57

William & Mary 90, Charleston 75

SOUTH

Alabama St. 67, Florida A&M 66

Alcorn St. 60, Grambling State 53

Bethune-Cookman 89, Alabama A&M 75

McNeese St. 67, Incarnate Word 65

Nicholls State 75, Houston Christian 67

NW St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63

Southeastern Louisiana 81, Lamar 79

Southern 91, Jackson State 89, OT

Stephen F. Austin 88, New Orleans 85, OT

Texas A&M-CC 78, East Texas A&M 66

UAB 64, North Texas 61

WEST

Northern Colorado 86, Idaho State 72

Weber St. 77, Northern Arizona 73

COLLEGE WOMEN

Top 25

No. 14 N.C. State 89, No. 10 Duke 83

HIGH SCHOOL

ILH

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 68, Punahou 60

Boys Varsity IAA

Kamehameha 76, Punahou 68

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Hilo 44, Pahoa 39. Top scorers— Pahoa: Kyran Canete 21. Hilo: Kingston Frazier 9.

Precision Air RifleRY

ILH

Saturday

Varsity

Punahou 2,222, Sacred Hearts 2,204.

Top shooters—Pun: Allison Lin 376. SHA:

Anastasia Lee 375, Kylie Uekawa 375

JV

Punahou 2,168, Sacred Hearts 2,156

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Concordia Kickoff Classic

At Irvine, Calif.

Sunday

Hawaii Pacific 4, CS Dominguez Hills 3

W—Taylor Thompson. Leading hitters—HPU: Alexis Oshiro 2-3; Jewel Larson

2 RBIs; Taryn Hirano 3b; Taimane

Panganoran 2b.

Also

Chico State 4, Chaminade 0

Cal State East Bay 8, UH Hilo 0, 5 inn.

Monday

Cal State Dominguez Hills 4, Chaminade 3

Cal State Dominguez Hills 10, Chaminade 4