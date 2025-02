UH QB Micah Alejado ran a run-pass option during the first day of spring practice on Monday at the Ching Complex.

The first practice of the Hawaii football team’s spring training brought new titles (running backs coach Anthony Arceneaux to offensive coordinator; analyst Cade Socha to quarterbacks coach), a new No. 1 quarterback (Micah Alejado succeeding Brayden Schager, who completed his NCAA eligibility) and a new routine (healthy-snack breaks after an hour of workouts).

It also marked the comebacks of defensive end Elijah Robinson, pass rusher Ka‘eo Akana, and cornerback Virdel Edwards. All three sparked an enthusiastic defense during Monday’s two-hour practice at the Ching Complex.

“It was awesome,” said Akana, who transferred from Utah last month. “We wake up and play football in Hawaii. It doesn’t get better than that.”

Robinson, who shared the team lead of five sacks with Jackie Johnson III, was ready for the rest of his life after playing in last November’s “senior night.”

“I thought I was done,” Robinson said. “I thought I’d try my shot in the pros. I started training and then that rule came.”

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a blanket waiver granting an additional year of eligibility to select former junior college transfers. According to a published announcement, the waiver extends an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes who previously “competed at a non-NCAA school” for one or more years.” and otherwise would have exhausted their eligibility following the 2024-25 academic year.

Cornerback Caleb “C-Bo” Brown, who played two seasons at Butler Community College before transferring to UH in 2023, was deemed eligible to play this year. But there is a hold-up in Robinson’s situation.

After attending a junior college for two years, Robinson was at Eastern Carolina for three years and UH for two. There are questions whether Robinson’s five years with FBS programs was lengthy enough to disqualify him from the JC exemption. Believing Robinson would succeed in appealing for an extra season, UH asked him to stay.

“I said ‘no’ at first,” Robinson said. “I felt I did enough and I was getting old. But it turned out, after a lot of prayer and talking to people I looked up to, I had one more year to raise my (draft) stock.”

Last year, Robinson successfully appealed for an eligibility extension allowing him to play in 2024. “I know I worried myself last year about what was going to happen while I was waiting,” he said. “No point in stressing this time.”

Robinson, who already earned a degree in business management, is on track to earn a graduate certificate in conflict resolution.

After playing in eight games in 2023 and three this past season with Utah, Akana entered the portal. In 18 games as a Roosevelt High sophomore and senior, Akana amassed 35.5 sacks. Despite other offers, Akana wanted to return home to play in front of family and reunite with his Roosevelt teammate.

“Being with Jackie Johnson, my best friend over here, you don’t get a better opportunity than to play with Jackie over here,” Akana said.

Akana and Johnson enjoy fishing off Kailua and Ewa Beach, and hunting quarterbacks. “Jackie’s a hell of a player,” Akana said. “We’re going to turn this one way or another. … We love hard work. That’s what we do.”

Edwards was considered one of the Warriors’ top pro prospects when he suffered an injury to his left foot during the 2023 season. He tried to play through the ailment before being ruled out for the remainder of the season. He said he tried to rush back last spring, aggravated the injury, and underwent surgery. “We were trying to speed the process, but my foot wasn’t (healing) at that pace, so I had to take off (the 2024 season),” Edwards said,

Initially discouraged about sitting out the 2024 season, Edwards decided to learn defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman’s techniques and footwork while mentoring younger or injured cornerbacks.

“Coach Thurman was very encouraging,” Edwards said. “The coaches were all encouraging. They helped me the best as they could. I had a lot of ups and downs, I’m not going to lie. But it definitely help me (prepare for) this year. … Coach (Timmy) Chang gave me an opportunity. I’m committed to this team.”