Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Death of OCCC inmate under investigation

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 2:24 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

STAR-ADVERTISER

STAR-ADVERTISER

Investigators with the state Department of Law Enforcement opened a first-degree murder investigation this morning after a 33-year-old inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center was found dead.

At about 2 a.m. today, Honolulu Police Department officers responded to a report of a death of an inmate at OCCC, according to police.

“Upon arrival they were informed that just before 1 a.m., the victim, a 33-year-old inmate, was found with fatal injuries. EMS was activated and the pronouncement of death was made. It was determined that the victim had been assaulted by his cellmate, a 49-year-old male,” according to an HPD highlight.

HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail along with the Scientific Investigation Section, assisted with the on-scene initial investigation but the case is DLE’s jurisdiction.

That investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide