Death of OCCC inmate under investigation

Investigators with the state Department of Law Enforcement opened a first-degree murder investigation this morning after a 33-year-old inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center was found dead.

At about 2 a.m. today, Honolulu Police Department officers responded to a report of a death of an inmate at OCCC, according to police.

“Upon arrival they were informed that just before 1 a.m., the victim, a 33-year-old inmate, was found with fatal injuries. EMS was activated and the pronouncement of death was made. It was determined that the victim had been assaulted by his cellmate, a 49-year-old male,” according to an HPD highlight.

HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail along with the Scientific Investigation Section, assisted with the on-scene initial investigation but the case is DLE’s jurisdiction.

That investigation is ongoing.