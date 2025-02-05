Pedestrian, 48, dies after being struck in Kihei hit-and-run

Maui police said a 48-year-old man died Tuesday night after being struck by an unknown car while walking along South Kihei Road in a hit-and-run incident.

Police have not identified the man yet, pending notification of next of kin.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the man was walking north within the northbound lane of the road at about 8:36 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction struck him.

Police said the unknown vehicle — possibly a silver or grey Toyota pickup truck — fled the scene without stopping to render aid. The man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

“The involvement of speed, alcohol, or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing,” said the Maui Police Department in a news release. “At this time, Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working diligently to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Tetzloff at 808-244-6363 or 808-463-5800.

Police said this was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of the year, compared to one at the same time last year.