Pedestrian, 52, dies after he is struck by vehicle in Waianae

A 52-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Farrington Highway in Waianae, Honolulu police said.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. when a 52-year-old woman driving westbound hit the man after he fell onto the roadway near Old Government Road, according to police.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the pedestrian and transported him to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said the man was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, police said.

This marks Oahu’s seventh traffic fatality of the year. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.