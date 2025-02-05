Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sixth person dies from Aliamanu fireworks explosion

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 10:26 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green views the scene of the deadly fireworks explosion on Keaka Drive in Aiiamanu on Jan. 1. A 30-year-old woman critically injured at an Aliamanu New Year’s Eve party when a stockpile of illegal aerials accidentally detonated died this morning

A 30-year-old woman critically injured at an Aliamanu New Year’s Eve party when a stockpile of illegal aerials accidentally detonated died this morning.

At about 5:59 a.m., the 30-year-old woman died at a local hospital. She is the “sixth death in this incident,” according to Honolulu police.

The woman’s death comes after four more parents were arrested Friday afternoon after they allegedly let their minor children set off illegal fireworks at the Aliamanu house party.

A total of 10 people have now been arrested in connection with the deadliest fireworks explosion in Hawaii since 2011.

Demi Alyssa Mendoza, 31, and Dao Rin, 32, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and three fireworks offenses.

The couple allegedly allowed their 9- and 11-year-old children play with illegal fireworks, according to Honolulu police.

Michael Jr. Reyes Cabato, 29, and the 28-year-old mother of his 1-year-old were also arrested.

Cabato was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor and three fireworks offenses, and the 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor.

A “cake” filled with about 50 individual cartridges of aerial fireworks fell on its side and shot into two crates of fireworks, setting off a large explosion at about 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 that was recorded by eyewitnesses and drones, shared online and broadcast on TV.

More arrests, charges and a joint investigation with federal law enforcement agencies into the source and supply chain are ongoing.

Police seized more than 500 pounds of unexploded illegal fireworks from cars belonging to guests attending the party and in the carport of the home where the blast occurred at 4144 Keaka Drive.

Four people arrested on Jan. 29 were released pending investigation.

None of the children of the parents arrested Friday were wounded in the deadly explosion.

